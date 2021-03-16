When Jasprit, Jayant, Jaydev, Vijay got married...

March 16, 2021 10:24 IST

From surprise weddings to intimate ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic, these cricketers said 'I do' in 2021. And mind you, we are just in March...

For now, cheers to the newlyweds!

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan at their wedding ceremony in Goa. Photograph: PTI

On Monday, Jasprit Bumrah -- the world's finest fast bowler in limited overs cricket -- wed television presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa.

The couple shared adorable photos from their wedding at a gurdwara on March 15.

Coronavirus-enforced rules meant that only family and close friends were in attendance at the wedding.

Guess his Mumbai Indians and India team-mates will celebrate Boom Boom's shaadi with gusto during IPL 2021.

Vijay Shankar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

India and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar married Vaishali Visweswaran on January 27 -- a day after his 30th birthday in Chennai. Shankar got engaged to Vaishali, a part time teacher, in August last year.

Shankar made his international debut in a T20 International in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He was part of the Indian squad in the 2019 ODI World Cup in the UK.

The 30-year old cricketer has been retained by SRH for this year's IPL.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaydev Unadkat/Twitter

Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy-winning Captain Jaydev Unadkat wed Rinny, who he has been engaged to since March 2020, on February 2.

Unadkat was the most expensive buy at the IPL players auction in January 2018 when he was picked up by the Rajastan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore (Rs 115 million).

He hasn't really paid back the franchise's confidence in his skills in IPLs thereafter and only played 7 games in IPL 2020.

While his numbers were not particularly impressive, the Royals have continued their partnership with the left-arm fast bowler.

Jayant Yadav

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayant Yadav/Instagram

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jayant Yadav tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Disha Chawla on February 16.

Jayant posted a couple of pictures with Disha and captioned the post as 'Better together', along with a heart emoji. The couple got engaged on November 22 in 2019.

The 31 year old has played for India in 4 Tests and a solitary ODI. He made his ODI debut in October 2016 against New Zealand. A month later, in the home Test series against England, he was given his maiden Test cap.