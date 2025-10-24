HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » When Gilly Met Rohit...

When Gilly Met Rohit...

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 24, 2025 09:59 IST

x

Adam Gilchrist with Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Adam Gilchrist with Rohit Sharma at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Photograph: Adam Gilchrist/Instagram
 

The legendary Adam Gilchrist shared a heart-warming reunion with former IPL team-mate Rohit Sharma at the Adelaide Oval during the India-Australia second ODI on Thursday.

Rohit played under Gilchrist's captaincy at the Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad), who won IPL 2009.

Gilchrist, who is doing commentary for India's tour of Australia, reminisced about his first meeting with Rohit in 2008 when both were picked by Deccan Chargers at the auction ahead of the inaugural edition of the IPL.

'This bloke reminded me today it was standing on this very ground, the beautiful @adelaideoval when we first met each other in 2008. It was just when we'd both been bought by the Deccan Chargers, in the very first @iplt20 auction. From there a friendship was born,' Gilchrist, one of the greatest wicketkeepers of all time, said on Instagram.

'An old bull leaving International cricket, partnering with a young bull on the rise to becoming one of India's greats. @rohitsharma45 it's been a pleasure to play against and with you, to observe you as a broadcaster and fan, and even better to know you as a mate.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Ashwin's 3-Word Post A Dig At Kohli?
Ashwin's 3-Word Post A Dig At Kohli?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

webstory image 2

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 3

Apple Unveils 14-Inch MacBook Pro

VIDEOS

'Will let you know in 6 months': Trump on Putin's reaction to US oil sanctions0:20

'Will let you know in 6 months': Trump on Putin's...

When the President stops by to surprise you: Murmu delights students in Kerala0:32

When the President stops by to surprise you: Murmu...

Rajnath Singh joins Armed Forces personnel for 'Bada Khana' in Jaisalmer0:45

Rajnath Singh joins Armed Forces personnel for 'Bada...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO