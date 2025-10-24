When Gilly Met Rohit...

IMAGE: Adam Gilchrist with Rohit Sharma at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Photograph: Adam Gilchrist/Instagram

The legendary Adam Gilchrist shared a heart-warming reunion with former IPL team-mate Rohit Sharma at the Adelaide Oval during the India-Australia second ODI on Thursday.



Rohit played under Gilchrist's captaincy at the Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad), who won IPL 2009.



Gilchrist, who is doing commentary for India's tour of Australia, reminisced about his first meeting with Rohit in 2008 when both were picked by Deccan Chargers at the auction ahead of the inaugural edition of the IPL.



'This bloke reminded me today it was standing on this very ground, the beautiful @adelaideoval when we first met each other in 2008. It was just when we'd both been bought by the Deccan Chargers, in the very first @iplt20 auction. From there a friendship was born,' Gilchrist, one of the greatest wicketkeepers of all time, said on Instagram.

'An old bull leaving International cricket, partnering with a young bull on the rise to becoming one of India's greats. @rohitsharma45 it's been a pleasure to play against and with you, to observe you as a broadcaster and fan, and even better to know you as a mate.'