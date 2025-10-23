Ashwin's 3-Word Post A Dig At Kohli?

I Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

Ravichandran Ashwin ignited speculation with a cryptic Instagram post.



Ashwin's three-word post on X featured the Nike tick symbol in the Indian tri-colour with the words 'Just leave it'.



Fans were left wondering whether this was a hint for Virat Kohli to retire from international cricket after he was dismissed for a second successive duck against Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.





'Is it for gambhir or Virat Kohli? Or is it for thala ?' one user commented on Ashwin's post on X.



'How the hell people are not getting the context of this meme? (On this date 3 years ago, Ash left the wide ball of Nawaz when India required 2 off 1, in that legendary MCG T20 match),' clarified another user.

Kohli's comeback series hasn't gone to plans for the batting great. Playing his first international series after a seven-month break, having already retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli's return to ODIs has been tough, dismissed without scoring in the first two matches.



