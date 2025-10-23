HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ashwin's 3-Word Post A Dig At Kohli?

Ashwin's 3-Word Post A Dig At Kohli?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 23, 2025 20:40 IST

x

Ravichandran Ashwin

I Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

Ravichandran Ashwin ignited speculation with a cryptic Instagram post.

Ashwin's three-word post on X featured the Nike tick symbol in the Indian tri-colour with the words 'Just leave it'.

Fans were left wondering whether this was a hint for Virat Kohli to retire from international cricket after he was dismissed for a second successive duck against Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.



'Is it for gambhir or Virat Kohli? Or is it for thala ?' one user commented on Ashwin's post on X.

'How the hell people are not getting the context of this meme? (On this date 3 years ago, Ash left the wide ball of Nawaz when India required 2 off 1, in that legendary MCG T20 match),' clarified another user.

 

Kohli's comeback series hasn't gone to plans for the batting great. Playing his first international series after a seven-month break, having already retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli's return to ODIs has been tough, dismissed without scoring in the first two matches.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series
Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series
Gill reflects on what went wrong in Adelaide
Gill reflects on what went wrong in Adelaide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

Apple Unveils 14-Inch MacBook Pro

webstory image 3

Taste of Flowers: 10 Unique Indian Recipes With Phool

VIDEOS

VOC Port leads India's windmill blade exports1:52

VOC Port leads India's windmill blade exports

Shimla receives heavy rainfall and hailstorm1:52

Shimla receives heavy rainfall and hailstorm

President Murmu delights Varkala students with surprise stop on way to Sivagiri Mutt0:32

President Murmu delights Varkala students with surprise...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO