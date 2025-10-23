Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad

IMAGE: Anaya Bangar posted a long-awaited family portrait on Instagram.

Sanjay Bangar's daughter Anaya Bangar shared a heartfelt Diwali moment with her father and family on social media, delighting fans after a long absence.

On Tuesday, Anaya posted a long-awaited family portrait on Instagram with a touching caption, 'Light feels different this year -- softer, steadier, closer to home.'

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 300,000 likes, taking social media by storm.

Earlier this year, Anaya had opened up about her struggles in cricket, revealing that her father had explicitly stated she would not be permitted to pursue the sport in the future.

'He was just stating the fact that there's no place for me in cricket. I had to take a stand for myself. I did get suicidal thoughts as it felt like the entire world was against me, and the decision I took (hormone therapy to become a woman) has now left me with no space in this system,' she had told Lallantop.

Anaya also spoke about the broader impact of that exclusion, explaining, 'Even basic opportunities and rights are no longer there for me. I still had space for myself from the family point of view. But it wasn't there in society, cricket, or the external world.'

She candidly reflected on her relationship with her father, describing it as 'complex.' She told the Hindustan Times newspaper, 'My relationship with my father is complex, like many families navigating change. I hope that one day he will find a way to stand beside me.'