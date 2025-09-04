When Dhoni Flashed A Rare Smile

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni breaks into a smile as he is presented the ICC Champions Trophy on June 23, 2013. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

The Champions Trophy final of 2013 remains etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan. The low-scoring thriller that swung like a pendulum, ended in heartbreak for hosts England and jubilation for India, who defended a modest 130.

It was absolute scenes after India lifted the trophy, and leg spinner Amit Mishra reveals a rare Mahendra Singh Dhoni moment from that unforgetttable June night in Birmingham.

'After winning the Champions Trophy, nobody went to their room. After winning in England, everyone was sitting in the dressing room for 3-4 hours. Everyone was saying let's celebrate. But nobody wanted to go,' Mishra told ANI.

'Everyone started celebrating in the dressing room. We were in the dressing room for 3 to 4 hours, and everyone was happy. It was an effort of the whole team. Dhoni is a very cool captain. But he was also very happy and was enjoying that moment,' Mishra added.

The 2013 Champions Trophy final was a rollercoaster ride. Virat Kohli (43) and Shikhar Dhawan (31) kept India in control before an unprecedented batting collapse left them reeling at 66/5. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a handy unbeaten 33 to lift India to 129/7.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli broke into a Gangnam Style celebration. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

In reply, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets each and combined to script England's collapse to a five run defeat.

That night will forever be remembered not just for India's thrilling five-run win but also for the joy that spilled over at the trophy presentation and then into the dressing room. Virat Kohli breaking into a Gangnam dance, the players' warm embraces, and the chants that echoed deep into the Birmingham night.

And for once, even Captain Cool allowed himself a smile that said it all.