HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » When Dhoni Flashed A Rare Smile

When Dhoni Flashed A Rare Smile

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

September 04, 2025 13:01 IST

MS Dhoni is presented the ICC Champions Trophy

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni breaks into a smile as he is presented the ICC Champions Trophy on June 23, 2013. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images/Rediff Archives
 

The Champions Trophy final of 2013 remains etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan. The low-scoring thriller that swung like a pendulum, ended in heartbreak for hosts England and jubilation for India, who defended a modest 130.

It was absolute scenes after India lifted the trophy, and leg spinner Amit Mishra reveals a rare Mahendra Singh Dhoni moment from that unforgetttable June night in Birmingham.

'After winning the Champions Trophy, nobody went to their room. After winning in England, everyone was sitting in the dressing room for 3-4 hours. Everyone was saying let's celebrate. But nobody wanted to go,' Mishra told ANI.

'Everyone started celebrating in the dressing room. We were in the dressing room for 3 to 4 hours, and everyone was happy. It was an effort of the whole team. Dhoni is a very cool captain. But he was also very happy and was enjoying that moment,' Mishra added.

The 2013 Champions Trophy final was a rollercoaster ride. Virat Kohli (43) and Shikhar Dhawan (31) kept India in control before an unprecedented batting collapse left them reeling at 66/5. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a handy unbeaten 33 to lift India to 129/7.

Virat Kohli broke into the Gangnam Style in celebration

IMAGE: Virat Kohli broke into a Gangnam Style celebration. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

In reply, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets each and combined to script England's collapse to a five run defeat.

That night will forever be remembered not just for India's thrilling five-run win but also for the joy that spilled over at the trophy presentation and then into the dressing room. Virat Kohli breaking into a Gangnam dance, the players' warm embraces, and the chants that echoed deep into the Birmingham night.

And for once, even Captain Cool allowed himself a smile that said it all.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Asia Cup Schedule: India-Pakistan On...
Asia Cup Schedule: India-Pakistan On...
Top 10 Football Transfers This Season
Top 10 Football Transfers This Season
'Never Thought I Have Been Forced Out'
'Never Thought I Have Been Forced Out'
Snubbed 3 Yrs, Bhuvneshwar Breaks Silence
Snubbed 3 Yrs, Bhuvneshwar Breaks Silence
Champions Trophy: Players party through the night after win
Champions Trophy: Players party through the night after win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer Cutlets: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

15 Must-Have Indian Government Apps

webstory image 3

Top 10 Football Transfers This Season

VIDEOS

Nature at Its Finest: Breathtaking Views of Bhaderwah-Doda1:12

Nature at Its Finest: Breathtaking Views of Bhaderwah-Doda

Divya Khosla Kumar looks stunning!1:09

Divya Khosla Kumar looks stunning!

Sukhna Lake's Floodgates Opened After Heavy Rain In Chandigarh1:09

Sukhna Lake's Floodgates Opened After Heavy Rain In...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV