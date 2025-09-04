Asia Cup Schedule: India-Pakistan On...

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma-led India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final in Colombo to win the Asia Cup 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The battle for Asian supremacy will take place in the UAE as the 17th edition of Asia Cup kicks off on September 9 with India chasing a record-extending ninth title.

Defending champions India have won the continental tournament a record eight times, followed by Sri Lanka with six titles and Pakistan with two.

This Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, featuring eight teams divided into two groups for the league stage.

Group A : India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE

: India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four, where they will face each other in a round-robin format.

The top two sides from the Super Four will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played in Dubai on September 28.

India play Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in Dubai on September 14. The two rivals could end up playing each other thrice in the tournament if both qualify for the Super Four and the final.

Check out the complete schedule of Asia Cup 2025: