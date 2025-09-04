HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Asia Cup Schedule: India-Pakistan On...

September 04, 2025 08:59 IST

Team India

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma-led India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final in Colombo to win the Asia Cup 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The battle for Asian supremacy will take place in the UAE as the 17th edition of Asia Cup kicks off on September 9 with India chasing a record-extending ninth title.

Defending champions India have won the continental tournament a record eight times, followed by Sri Lanka with six titles and Pakistan with two.

This Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, featuring eight teams divided into two groups for the league stage.

  • Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE
  • Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four, where they will face each other in a round-robin format.

The top two sides from the Super Four will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played in Dubai on September 28.

India play Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in Dubai on September 14. The two rivals could end up playing each other thrice in the tournament if both qualify for the Super Four and the final.

Check out the complete schedule of Asia Cup 2025:

DateMatchVenueTiming
Sep 9 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 8pm IST
Sep 10 India vs United Arab Emirates Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 11 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 8pm IST
Sep 12 Pakistan vs Oman Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 13 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 8pm IST
Sep 14 India vs Pakistan Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 15 United Arab Emirates vs Oman Abu Dhabi 5.30pm IST
Sep 15 Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 16 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi 8pm IST
Sep 17 Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 18 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi 8pm IST
Sep 19 India vs Oman Abu Dhabi 8pm IST
Super 4 Stage
Sep 20 Super 4: Match 1 Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 21 Super 4: Match 2 Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 23 Super 4: Match 3 Abu Dhabi 8pm IST
Sep 24 Super 4: Match 4 Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 25 Super 4: Match 5 Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 26 Super 4: Match 6 Dubai 8pm IST
Sep 28 FINAL Dubai 8pm IST
 
