Snubbed 3 Yrs, Bhuvneshwar Breaks Silence

Nearly three years since his last international appearance, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has opened up on his India exile, stressing that despite his unwavering commitment on the field, 'only the selectors can answer' why he hasn't been picked.

His remarks are being widely viewed as a veiled dig at the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

Speaking to the Dainik Jagran newspaper on the sidelines of the UP T20 League, where he is captaining the Lucknow Falcons, the 35 year old reflected on his non-selection since the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal in Australia -- his last international outing.

'Aapko iska uttar chayanakarta denge (Only the selectors can answer that),' Bhuvneshwar said when asked if fans could expect to see him in India colours again.

'My job is to give 100 percent on the field, and I'm doing that. If I get a chance to play for Uttar Pradesh in the Mushtaq Ali, Ranji, or One-Day formats after the UP league, I will give my best there too.'

Despite a record of 121 ODIs, 21 Tests, and 87 T20Is with 294 wickets, Bhuvneshwar has been out of India's plans for nearly three years.

While fitness and form were briefly cited post-2022, the seamer has remained a regular in domestic cricket and maintained a strict fitness routine, with focus on accuracy and discipline.

'As a disciplined bowler, my focus remains on fitness and line-length. No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck doesn't favour you,' he said, hinting that factors beyond performance may be influencing selection.

When asked whether Rajeev Shukla's elevation as BCCI (interim) president could improve opportunities for players from Uttar Pradesh, Bhuvneshwar was cautious but firm.

'Your performance is paramount. If someone plays good cricket consistently, they cannot be ignored for long. Even if you're not selected, focus on giving your 100 per cent. The rest is up to the selectors,' he stressed.

'Yes, with Rajeev Shukla as president, it will be difficult to overlook talent.'