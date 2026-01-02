HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » When Bumrah Bowled Off-Spin And Kept Wickets!

When Bumrah Bowled Off-Spin And Kept Wickets!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 19:35 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah finished 2025 with 45 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 21.77. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday took a nostalgic walk down the memory, recalling his college days. 

Often called the 'Yorker King' for his pinpoint accuracy and effectiveness, Bumrah shared a playful revelation about the unique roles he donned on the field in his formative years, garnering warm responses from fans.

The video of Bumrah wearing wicketkeeping gloves during a training session was posted by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

"In a college game, for my university, there was that one game where I bowled off spin, kept wickets and did a stumping as well and batted at number six. I did everything," he quipped in the video.

Bumrah finished 2025 with 45 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 21.77 and an economy rate of 3.44. He bagged three five-wicket hauls with the best figures being 5/27, all coming in the longest format. 

 

He was a member of the Indian team that won the Asia Cup in September 2025, beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Dubai.

In IPL 2025, the 32-year-old claimed 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 17.55. This included a five-wicket haul, the seventh-highest wicket tally in the competition, and played a pivotal role in Mumbai's entry into the playoffs. 

In 2026, Bumrah will be aiming to scalp 14 more wickets to become the eighth-Indian bowler and fourth Indian pacer to complete 500 international wickets.

Currently, he has taken 486 wickets in 224 matches at an average of 20.60, with 18 five-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 6/19.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Won't allow Mustafizur to step outside airport'
'Won't allow Mustafizur to step outside airport'
SA squad for T20 WC: Markram to lead; Stubbs dropped
SA squad for T20 WC: Markram to lead; Stubbs dropped
'Shah Rukh should apologise for signing Mustafizur'
'Shah Rukh should apologise for signing Mustafizur'
Bangladesh Board Announces India Tour Schedule, But...
Bangladesh Board Announces India Tour Schedule, But...
Sai Sudharsan sidelined with fracture, IPL in doubt
Sai Sudharsan sidelined with fracture, IPL in doubt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Riteish-Genelia Make a Family Appearance at the Airport0:43

Riteish-Genelia Make a Family Appearance at the Airport

Must Watch! How EAM Jaishankar unplugs, finds clarity during International Summit2:03

Must Watch! How EAM Jaishankar unplugs, finds clarity...

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Dhauladhar Mountains Around Dharamshala1:02

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Dhauladhar Mountains Around...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO