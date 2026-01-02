When Bumrah Bowled Off-Spin And Kept Wickets!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah finished 2025 with 45 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 21.77. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday took a nostalgic walk down the memory, recalling his college days.

Often called the 'Yorker King' for his pinpoint accuracy and effectiveness, Bumrah shared a playful revelation about the unique roles he donned on the field in his formative years, garnering warm responses from fans.

The video of Bumrah wearing wicketkeeping gloves during a training session was posted by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

"In a college game, for my university, there was that one game where I bowled off spin, kept wickets and did a stumping as well and batted at number six. I did everything," he quipped in the video.

Bumrah finished 2025 with 45 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 21.77 and an economy rate of 3.44. He bagged three five-wicket hauls with the best figures being 5/27, all coming in the longest format.

He was a member of the Indian team that won the Asia Cup in September 2025, beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Dubai.

In IPL 2025, the 32-year-old claimed 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 17.55. This included a five-wicket haul, the seventh-highest wicket tally in the competition, and played a pivotal role in Mumbai's entry into the playoffs.

In 2026, Bumrah will be aiming to scalp 14 more wickets to become the eighth-Indian bowler and fourth Indian pacer to complete 500 international wickets.

Currently, he has taken 486 wickets in 224 matches at an average of 20.60, with 18 five-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 6/19.