Shah Rukh should apologise for signing Mustafizur: Ilyasi

'It is a matter of regret that despite reports of violent crimes against Hindus, KKR chose to include a Bangladeshi player in their side.'

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, acquired Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Photograph: ANI Photo

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of the All India Imam Organisation, has demanded that Bollywood icon KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan should apologise to the nation for including Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman in his team for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The three-time champions acquired the left-arm pacer for Rs 9.20 crore (Rs 92 million) at last month's IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

Ilyasi's remarks came in the wake of reported instances of violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, with several political and public figures questioning the decision to allow Bangladeshi players to be part of the cash-rich league.

He urged that Shah Rukh should condemn the ongoing atrocities against the minority Hindus in Bangladesh and also remove Mustafizur from his team.

"Does Shah Rukh Khan have no information regarding the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh? It is a matter of regret that despite reports of violent crimes against Hindus, KKR chose to include a Bangladeshi player in their side. Shah Rukh should apologise to the nation. He should also give a statement condemning the acts of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh," lyasi said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam had also urged Shah Rukh to remove Mustafizur from his team.

"When the entire country is enraged and angry at Bangladesh, anyone in India who has even the slightest connection to Bangladeshis could become a target of that anger. If there is a Bangladeshi player in KKR squad, before he becomes a major target, we request Shah Rukh to remove him from the team. This will be for his own good and will also protect India's interests," Sanjay said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey, meanwhile, said that Bangladeshi players shouldn't be allowed to play on Indian soil.

He added that if Shah Rukh does not pay heed to the calls to remove Mustafizur, it means he doesn't understand the nation's sentiments.

"Bangladeshi players shouldn't be allowed to play on Indian soil. Both Pakistani and Bangladeshi players should be prohibited. They harbour hatred towards us and murder our Hindu brothers and sisters."

"Shah Rukh should immediately remove that Bangladeshi cricketer from his team. If he doesn't do this even after all this uproar, it will prove that, while he lives in this country and earns money here, he doesn't understand this nation's sentiments."