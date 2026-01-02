HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bangladesh to host India for white-ball series in September

Bangladesh to host India for white-ball series in September

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 17:44 IST

x

It is not clear if BCCI will agree to travel to Bangladesh in prevailing conditions with no stable government in place.

India-Bangladesh

IMAGE: According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, the white-ball series against India will be held between September 1-13. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced it will host India for a three-match ODI as well as T20I series to be played in September this year.

However, it is not clear if BCCI will agree to travel to Bangladesh in prevailing conditions with no stable government in place.

According to a media release by the BCB, the three ODIs will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, while the T20Is will be played on September 9, 12 and 13.

The Indian team will reach Bangladesh on August 28 for their limited-overs affair.

In July last year, India's tour of Bangladesh was called off indefinitely and the six-match white-ball tour was deferred for more than one year.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” the BCCI had informed in a statement last July.

 

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.”

“The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course,” it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Shah Rukh should apologise for signing Mustafizur'
'Shah Rukh should apologise for signing Mustafizur'
KKR controversy: Congress asks who allowed Bangladeshi players
KKR controversy: Congress asks who allowed Bangladeshi players
'Remove Bangladeshi player,' Shiv Sena tells SRK
'Remove Bangladeshi player,' Shiv Sena tells SRK
Pant, Siraj in focus as India pick ODI squad vs NZ
Pant, Siraj in focus as India pick ODI squad vs NZ
Sai Sudharsan sidelined with fracture, IPL in doubt
Sai Sudharsan sidelined with fracture, IPL in doubt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in J-K's Poonch2:16

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in...

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Dhauladhar Mountains Around Dharamshala1:02

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Dhauladhar Mountains Around...

Must Watch! How EAM Jaishankar unplugs, finds clarity during International Summit2:03

Must Watch! How EAM Jaishankar unplugs, finds clarity...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO