SA squad for T20 WC: Markram to lead; Stubbs dropped

IMAGE: Aiden Markram, who has been leading South Africa's T20 side since March 2023, will captain them in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Aiden Markram has been named South Africa's captain for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The 15-member squad features star pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has made a return to the T20I setup after missing the recent white-ball tour against India due to a rib injury.

Wicketkeeper/batter Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his international retirement, and Anrich Nortje, who is back from a long injury layoff, has also been included.

The biggest omissions are aggressive opener Ryan Rickelton and middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs.

Youngsters like Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, and Jason Smith will be playing their maiden T20 World Cup. Wicketkeeper/batter Smith has featured in just two T20Is so far.

The squad has two specialist spinners in Keshav Maharaj and George Linde.

"We have had to make some big calls, but we feel this group is the strongest and has every chance of succeeding in India and Sri Lanka. We have assembled a world-class squad with some of the finest and most experienced players in the game, together with some of the best T20 youngsters coming through," selection convener Patrick Moroney said as per ESPNcricinfo.

South Africa are drawn in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and the UAE, and will begin their campaign on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad.

The Proteas reached the final in the last edition, where they lost to India by seven runs.

The squad:

Aiden Markram (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith (Wicketkeeper), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje.