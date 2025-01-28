IMAGE: BCCI shared a video capturing the vibrant energy of Team India. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of the third T20I in Rajkot, the BCCI shared a video capturing the vibrant energy of Team India.

Fielding Coach T Dilip, leading the drills, lauded the squad's enthusiasm with the caption, 'The right energy. The perfect synergy'.

Sanju Samson spoke about the upbeat atmosphere, describing it as fun and full of camaraderie.

'The team environment is amazing. Everyone jokes around and shares great bonds, which is visible even in practice sessions,' reveals Sanju.

'If someone lacks energy, it can affect others,' says Sanju. 'But when a player is charged up, it lifts the whole team.'

'Right now, the vibe is fantastic, and everyone is enjoying it.'