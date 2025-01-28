HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » History made! Trisha hits first-ever U19 T20 century

History made! Trisha hits first-ever U19 T20 century

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2025 15:11 IST

x

Trisha Gongadi

IMAGE: Trisha Gongadi displayed her array of strokes and slammed 110 not out off 59 balls. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Opener Trisha Gongadi etched her name in the record books scoring the first-ever century in women's U-19 T20 World Cup history to power India to 150-run victory over Scotland in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Trisha displayed her array of strokes and slammed 110 not out off 59 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and four maximums after being sent into bat.

She was ably supported by fellow opener and wicketkeeper Kamalini G (51 off 42 balls) and Sanika Chalke, who remained unbeaten on 29 off 20 balls as India scored 208 for 1 in 20 overs.

 

In reply, Scotland cut a sorry figure as they were bowled out for 58 in 14 overs.

For Scotland, openers Pippa Kelly (12) and Emma Walsingham (12) were joint top-scorers.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Ayushi Shukla was the star for India with the ball returning with figures of 4 for 8, while left-armer Vaishnavi Sharma (3/5) and Trisha (3/6), after her exploits with the bat, also performed with the ball in hand.

Meanwhile in other matches of the day, Bangladesh finished their campaign in style with an easy 10-wicket victory over the West Indies.

The Asian side performed well with the ball to restrict the West Indies to just 54 for 6 from their 13 overs and cruised past the victory target inside nine overs on the back of an unbeaten 25 not out from opener Juairiya Ferdous.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl at Bayuemas Oval after tireless effort from ground staff in the nation's capital, with spinner Nishita Akter Nishi collecting three wickets

Anisa Akter Soba claimed a pair of wickets as the West Indies struggled in the conditions and Bangladesh eased home to move up to third place on the Group 1 standings.

In another Group 2 match, no play was possible in Sarawak, with heavy rain leaving the Super Six contest between South Africa and the USA abandoned without a ball being bowled.

South Africa had already qualified for the semi-finals of the event, while USA picked up a point to move to third in Group 2. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'
'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'
SKY Greater Than AB In T20s?
SKY Greater Than AB In T20s?
Kohli makes a touching choice before Ranji comeback
Kohli makes a touching choice before Ranji comeback
Gavaskar Slams Rohit, Iyer...
Gavaskar Slams Rohit, Iyer...
Kohli joins Delhi teammates for Ranji Trophy clash
Kohli joins Delhi teammates for Ranji Trophy clash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Miso Tofu Noodle Bowl: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

5 Advantages Of Eating Cashew Daily

webstory image 3

Top 10 Stunning Indian Wedding Venues

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree1:09

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree

The stunning Sanya Malhotra spotted at the airport0:42

The stunning Sanya Malhotra spotted at the airport

PM Modi inaugurates 'Make in Odisha' Exhibition in Bhubaneswar2:02

PM Modi inaugurates 'Make in Odisha' Exhibition in...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD