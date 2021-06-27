News
SEE: Team India's 'hot favourite dish'

SEE: Team India's 'hot favourite dish'

By Rediff Cricket
June 27, 2021 16:44 IST
Shikhar Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter

The Indian cricket team is quarantining in Mumbai ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka, where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is.

The BCCI, on Sunday, shared a clip of Team India's hot favourite dish.

 

The dish, known as the 'Mock Duck' is a favourite of quite a few players including Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and skipper Shikhar Dhawan himself.

BCCI

‘Yummy Video Alert. The Sunday Food Fix! Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that's the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia. #SLvIND,’ the BCCI tweeted.

Video: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Twitter

The two-and-a-half-minute clip highlights the entire process of how the recipe is made. Contrary to the name, the dish is actually a vegetarian option with high protein content, said chef Rakesh Kamble of the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

‘This is Sanju Samson's hot favourite. I asked Shikhar Dhawan to try it, and he loved it. The Pandya brothers usually order it once or twice at least in 3-4 days,’ he added.

Rediff Cricket
