What's Venkatesh Iyer Doing At Veda Pathshala?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 06, 2023 18:29 IST
Venkatesh Iyer

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Venkatesh Iyer/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer is currently enjoying a vacation in picturesque town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

During his visit to the Veda Pathshala, a Vedic educational institution, the cricketer received an overwhelming response from the students.

Unable to resist the temptation, Iyer indulged in a cricketing session with the enthusiastic students on the Veda Pathshala premises, and glimpses of their interaction were shared on Instagram.

 

 

'The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram,' Venky's caption for the post read.

