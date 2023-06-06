What's Venkatesh Iyer Doing At Veda Pathshala?

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Venkatesh Iyer/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer is currently enjoying a vacation in picturesque town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

During his visit to the Veda Pathshala, a Vedic educational institution, the cricketer received an overwhelming response from the students.

Unable to resist the temptation, Iyer indulged in a cricketing session with the enthusiastic students on the Veda Pathshala premises, and glimpses of their interaction were shared on Instagram.

'The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram,' Venky's caption for the post read.