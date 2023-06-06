News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who's Kohli Mimicking?

Who's Kohli Mimicking?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 06, 2023 06:22 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are amused by Virat Kohli's funny gestures. Photographs: ICC/Twitter

Virat Kohli has been capturing the spotlight in the lead-up to the WTC final against Australia at the Oval in London.

While the team has been training diligently, Kohli has been spreading joy with his amusing gestures during practice sessions.

 

Virat Kohli

Known for his knack of entertaining team-mates, Kohli was seen mimicking Jimmy Anderson's celebration on taking a wicket, leaving everyone in splits.

The ICC shared the moment, captioning it as 'A little bit of fun in the India camp ahead of the #WTC23 Final.'

Kohli and Anderson have long had a go at each other, with the English fast bowler even once calling King Kohli a a flat track bully.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

