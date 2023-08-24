What's Urvashi Rautela doing with the World Cup Trophy?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has once again made headlines, by becoming the first actress to unveil the coveted Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

The photograph captured her in all her glory as she posed in a shimmering beige, body-hugging dress, perfectly complementing the magnificence of the World Cup trophy.

Alongside the photograph, Urvashi conveyed her emotions, stating, "With the deepest humility, I am honoured to be the FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL the 'CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY' AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS, FRANCE. #TrulyHumbled Gratitude to @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket."