What's Urvashi Rautela doing with the World Cup Trophy?

What's Urvashi Rautela doing with the World Cup Trophy?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 24, 2023 13:25 IST
Urvashi Rautela

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has once again made headlines, by becoming the first actress to unveil the coveted Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

 

The photograph captured her in all her glory as she posed in a shimmering beige, body-hugging dress, perfectly complementing the magnificence of the World Cup trophy.

Alongside the photograph, Urvashi conveyed her emotions, stating, "With the deepest humility, I am honoured to be the FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL the 'CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY' AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS, FRANCE. #TrulyHumbled Gratitude to @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket."

Could Hardik be India's 'impact player' at World Cup?
'History Created': Team India Congratulate ISRO
Fit-again Shreyas Iyer 'super grateful' to NCA physios
We used Chandrayaan-2 failure in our favour: Nambi
Infosys rolls out 80% average variable payout for Q1
The story of India's chess whizkid Praggnanandhaa!
Virat Kohli Dominates Yo-Yo Test
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

