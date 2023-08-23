Fit-again Shreyas Iyer 'super grateful' to NCA physios

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer with Nitin Patel (left) and Rajinikanth. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Twitter

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer extended his thanks to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff who helped him find his way back into the Indian cricket team for the Asia Cup 2023 after struggling with a back injury.

Iyer took to his social media handles to thank everyone who helped him behind the scenes to make his comeback into the team just in time for two crucial tournaments -- the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India from October 5 onwards.

"Been a long journey but I'm super grateful to the people who stood by my side to help me to get where I am today. Thank you Nitin bhai, Rajini sir and everyone at the NCA, who've been tirelessly helping me. Much love and much appreciated," Shreyas said on Instagram.

Former India physio Nitin Patel was moved to the NCA last year, while Rajinikanth is the strength and conditioning coach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a strong 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which will begin on August 30, with Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul returning to the squad and Tilak Verma also finding a place in the team.

At the crucial number four slot, Iyer has played 20 innings, scoring 805 runs at an average of 47.35 and a strike rate of 94.37. He has scored two centuries and five half-centuries at that spot, with the best score of 113*.

Notably, Iyer was the Men in Blue's leading run-scorer across all formats last year. Iyer ended the year with 1,609 international runs at an average of 48.75 in 39 matches and 40 innings. He scored one century and 14 half-centuries, with a best of 113*.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the tournament running from August 30 to September 17.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with an epic clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy for Asia Cup 2023.