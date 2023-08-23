News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'History Created': Team India Congratulate ISRO

'History Created': Team India Congratulate ISRO

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 23, 2023 19:10 IST
Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Keeping their preparations aside ahead of the start of their third T20 International against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday, the Indian cricket team were all keenly following Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's successful landing on the Moon.

 

Having already sealed the series after winning the first two games, Jasprit Bumrah-led India will be taking on Ireland in the third and final T20 later on Wednesday.

The players all converged near the dressing room and followed the closing stages of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon.

"History Created! Mission Successful Congratulations India #Chandrayaan3 @isro," BCCI said on X.

REDIFF CRICKET
'Chandrayaan data crucial for settlement on moon'
How soil from TN village helped in Chandrayaan mission
'Chandrayaan-3 could revolutionise space travel'
WC Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to draw
18 killed as railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
3rd time lucky India is 4th nation to land on Moon
HC reopens acquittal of 2 TN ministers in asset cases
