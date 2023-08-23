'History Created': Team India Congratulate ISRO

Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Keeping their preparations aside ahead of the start of their third T20 International against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday, the Indian cricket team were all keenly following Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's successful landing on the Moon.

Having already sealed the series after winning the first two games, Jasprit Bumrah-led India will be taking on Ireland in the third and final T20 later on Wednesday.

The players all converged near the dressing room and followed the closing stages of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon.



"History Created! Mission Successful Congratulations India #Chandrayaan3 @isro," BCCI said on X.