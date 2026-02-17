HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What's Shubman Gill Doing At PSG?

What's Shubman Gill Doing At PSG?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
February 17, 2026 12:40 IST

Shubman Gill traded his bat for a football during a visit to Paris Saint-Germain, receiving a custom jersey and meeting with key players and the club president.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill swaps bat for football. Photographs: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill visited Paris Saint-Germain during a break from cricket.
  • Gill received a custom 'Gill 7' jersey from PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
  • He met PSG players Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué.

While the Indian cricket team is making waves in the T20 World Cup, Shubman Gill, who is not a part of the T20 squad, has been enjoying off the field.

Gill swapped his bat for a football during a recent visit to Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes, taking a playful break on the pitch.

 

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Gill was warmly welcomed by PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who gifted him a custom ‘Gill 77’ jersey.

He met 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, the French winger, and Désiré Doué, a rising star at PSG.

Shubman Gill

REDIFF CRICKET
