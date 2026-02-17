T20 World Cup: Pathum Nissanka: Groundsman's Son To T20 World Cup Hero

Pathum Nissanka's journey from a tsunami-hit childhood in Kalutara to a match-winning T20 World Cup century is a story of sacrifice, faith and fearless batting against Australia.

IMAGE: Pathum Nissanka celebrates his century against Australia in Pallekele on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photograph: ICC/X

Pathum Nissanka's entry into cricket's folklore was written in fate.

His father was a groundsman at the Kalutara Esplanade cricket ground, watering pitches and maintaining the surface where other people's sons played. His desire was simple -- to make his son a cricketer.

Pathum's mother Geethika sold flowers outside the Kalutara Bodiya, the famous temple in the region. The family, tsunami survivors, lived in government-built housing.

But a modest life would not stop Pathum's father Sunil Silva from dreaming big for his son.

And on Monday, February 16, 2026, at the Pallekele international cricket stadium, the son of a flower-seller and a groundsman became the first batsman to score a hundred in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Sunil lived his unfulfilled dream through his son, whose name means 'Hope'.

Raising Nissanka to become who he is today required commitment beyond imagination. Silva made him bat and bowl from the time his son could walk, and by the time the youngster entered school at Kalutara Vidyalaya, he was already a talented cricketer for his age.

According to Sunday Times, Sri Lanka, Sunil Saluwadana, a mentor and coach of Lankan white-ball icon Tillakaratne Dilshan, took Nissanka under his wing.

Over time, his exploits became widely known, and former Sri Lankan first-class cricketer Pradeep Nishantha drafted him into a Colombo school.

Nissanka's admission papers were signed at the Kalutara Bodiya, the same temple where his mother sold flowers to devotees.

'Not too sure whether any other child has signed his admission papers at Kalutara Bodiy. This is the greatest blessing you can get. You will have a bright future,' Nishantha later told The Island newspaper

Years of practice and perseverance saw Nissanka grow into a technically sound and reliable batsman. More than anything, his temperament made him stand out.

At 22, on his Test debut against the West Indies in 2021, he scored a century to become only the fourth Sri Lankan batter to achieve the feat.

On the same tour, he made his T20I debut, scoring 39 off 34 balls. He has only improved since.

'It had been one of my dreams'

IMAGE: Pathum Nissanka was at his dominant best against Australia. Photograph: ICC/X

On Monday, against Australia, in a must-win match, he struck a magnificent century to send Sri Lanka through to the Super 8.

The hundred came off 52 balls -- ten fours, five sixes -- as he pulled, drove, swept and bossed the Aussie bowlers. He unfurled glorious cover drives against the spinners and elegant flicks against the quicks.

27-year-old Nissanka and Pavan Rathnayake added 76 off 34 balls to seal Sri Lanka's victory.

He has now ensured his name is known in households around the world.

'Very happy to score a hundred in a World Cup. It had been one of my dreams, to be honest,' Nissanka told reporters.

Praising the surface at Pallekele, he added: 'The wicket was pretty good today and I played my normal game. I am happy that I was able to get a hundred and get the team home.

'We needed a good power play. We got a good partnership with Kusal Mendis. And we were able to continue from there and after that it was just continuing the inning and seeing it through.'

Speaking about his form, he said, 'I was just waiting for the ball to come and play to my strengths and I'm happy that I got several of those balls to those strengths and then was able to get those boundaries.'

Big praise for Nissanka

Commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote of Nissanka on X: 'I am delighted with the strides that Pathum Nissanka is taking. Always struck you as a special player but he is building on that natural ability.'

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch praised Nissanka: 'Absolutely incredible run chase from Sri Lanka but take a bow Patham Nissanka, that was one of the best T20WC knocks!'