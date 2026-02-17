Nissanka Is The Latest T20 World Cup Centurion. Meet The Others...

T20 World Cups have seen some explosive batting, with a few players etching their names in history by scoring centuries.

IMAGE: Chris Gayle announced himself on the T20 World Cup stage with a monstrous 117 off 57 balls against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka stole the spotlight in the T20 World Cup 2026 by smashing the tournament's first century -- an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls against Australia.

Key Points Each century dramatically influenced the outcome of the match, often putting the player's team in a commanding position.

Only a select group of players including Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Jos Buttler and Pathum Nissanka have achieved this rare feat.

His explosive innings added his name to the elite list of T20 World Cup centurions, joining legends like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Jos Buttler in cricket history.

A look at T20 World Cup centurions over the years:

Chris Gayle (West Indies). 117 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2007

Gayle announced himself on the T20 World Cup stage with a monstrous 117 off 57 balls against South Africa. Coming in at a tricky moment, he unleashed his signature power-hitting, combining brute strength with impeccable timing. He smashed 7 fours and 10 sixes, as the West Indies posted 205 for six after being sent in to bat.

But Herschelle Gibbs put on 54 off 37 balls with the captain, Graeme Smith, (28) for the first wicket before he and Justin Kemp guided South Africa to victory with 14 balls to spare.

Suresh Raina (India). 101 vs South Africa, Gros Islet, 2010

The lone Indian in the list of players to have scored a century in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Raina scored 101 with five sixes and nine fours against South Africa at Gros Islet in May 2010 in the third edition of the tournament held in the West Indies.

India's 186 was always going to be too much on a difficult pitch and a slow and big outfield and then successfully defended the total by restricting the Proteas to 172/5 to win the match by 14 runs.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka). 100 vs Zimbabwe, Providence, 2010

There was one more centurian in the 2010 World Cup who reminded everyone that technique and class can flourish in T20s. Over 64 balls, Jayawardene scored 100, hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes to charge Sri Lanka to 173.

His century was a lesson in timing and placement, proving that the artistry of classical batting still had a place in cricket's shortest format.

Sri Lanka won on the Duckworth-Lewis method as Zimbabwe only reached 29 for 1 in five overs instead of the required 43.

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand). 123 vs Bangladesh, Pallekele, 2012

Before Pathum Nissanka's heroics, it was McCullum who lit up Pallekele with a record-breaking century.

His explosive 123 off just 58 balls not only smashed a few T20 international records but also gave New Zealand the breathing room they desperately needed in the tournament's toughest group.

In a 59 run win over Bangladesh, McCullum's fearless hitting with 11 boundaries and 7 sixes.

McCullum's knock was one of those innings that fans remember for its sheer entertainment and game-changing impact.

Alex Hales (England). 116* vs Sri Lanka, Chattogram, 2014

Hales' unbeaten 116 was fearless, classy, and explosive. Hitting 11 fours and 6 sixes off 64 balls, he kept England ahead while punishing any wayward deliveries against Sri Lanka, successfully chasing a target of 190 with six wickets and four balls to spare.

The soft-spoken Nottinghamshire opener, who smashed England's first century in this format, was a reminder of his ability to dominate bowlers in any situation, blending aggression with a calm head under pressure.

Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan). 111* vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2014

Another centurian in the 2014 edition, Shehzad's unbeaten century helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh.

Opener Shehzad hit 111 not out off 62 balls with 10 fours and 5 sixes as Pakistan posted 190-5. He paced the innings beautifully, showing both power and patience. Bangladesh could only manage 140-7 in reply to give Pakistan a 50-run victory.

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh). 103* vs Oman, Dharamsala, 2016

Iqbal's century was a masterclass in blending aggression with calculation. He creamed the Oman bowlers to score Bangladesh's maiden T20 international century, finishing unbeaten on 103 off 63 balls.

He lit up the damp evening with five towering sixes -- four on the leg side and one between mid-off and cover.

Leading the chase with calm authority, his innings combined smart shot selection, establishing him as a cornerstone of Bangladesh's T20 lineup. Tamim's hundred helped set a total of 180 for 2, which Shakib Al Hasan later defended by dismantling the middle order on a rainy night in Dharamsala.

Chris Gayle (West Indies). 100* vs England, Wankhede, 2016

Gayle's second T20 World Cup century sealed his dominance at the age of 36. In just 48 balls, he smashed 5 fours and 11 sixes, clearing boundaries with apparent ease against England at the Wankhede. Usually, 183 is a daunting target but not when Gayle is in this kind of form.

Gayle's effortless power guided the West Indies to a six wicket win with 11 balls to spare. What could have been a challenging chase turned into a gentle jog for the West Indies. His 47-ball innings is still the fastest century at a T20 World competition.

Jos Buttler (England). 101* vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2021

Buttler's maiden T20I century propelled England to a crucial 26 run victory over Sri Lanka in Sharjah, sealing their semi-final spot in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

England had stumbled to 35 for three before Buttler took charge, crafting a commanding 163 for four. Over 67 balls, he struck 6 fours and 6 sixes, rescuing a struggling innings and keeping England in control throughout the match.

Buttler reached his first T20 international hundred with a six off the final ball, leaving Sri Lanka always chasing and eventually bowled out 26 runs short.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa). 109 vs Bangladesh, Sydney, 2022

Rossouw smashed the first hundred of 2022's T20 World Cup as South Africa completed a statement 104 run win over Bangladesh in Sydney.

He smashed 109 from 56 balls, including eight sixes and seven fours, as South Africa posted 205-5. Bangladesh were bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Rossouw's century showcased his composure and dominance under pressure, marking South Africa's first T20 World Cup hundred with confidence and authority.

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand). 104 vs Sri Lanka, Sydney, 2022

Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65 run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney.

The Black Caps were struggling at 15-3 before Phillips' stunning counter-attack helped them post 167-7. Hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes, he took charge of New Zealand's innings, accelerating scoring while maintaining shot selection and composure. Sri Lanka slumped to 102 all out in the final over.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka). 100* vs Australia, Pallekele, 2026

Nissanka blasted an unbeaten 100 off 52 balls -- the first century of the T20 World Cup 2026. His innings, featuring 10 fours and 5 sixes, guided Sri Lanka to an eight wicket win over Australia and secured their place in the Super Eight stage.

The 27 year old's fearless strokeplay and calm under pressure, highlighted by a 97 run second wicket stand with Kusal Mendis.