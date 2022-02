IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan enjoys Amsterdam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan is making the most of his break from cricket.

The left-hander, who was ruled out of the ODI series against the West Indies after testing positive for COVID-19, was all smiles as he posted pictures from a trip to Amsterdam.

Gabbar will be next seen in action in IPL 2022, starting out for his new franchise, the Punjab Kings.

'Good vibes, beautiful city and lots of smiles in #Amsterdam,' Gabbar captioned his post on Instagram.