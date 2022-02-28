News
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings appoint Agarwal as captain

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings appoint Agarwal as captain

By Rediff Cricket
February 28, 2022 11:32 IST
IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal will lead Punjab Kings in the upcoming 15th edition of IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings named Mayank Agarwal as their new captain for the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting next month.

Agarwal, who has been with Punjab Kings since 2018, led the team in a few games last season after regular captain KL Rahul was unavailable.

 

"I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season. We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it," Agarwal said.

"We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team, we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it," he added.

Agarwal and young pacer Arshdeep Singh were the only two players retained by Punjab Kings. They bought in a few top players like Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan at the auction.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

