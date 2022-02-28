News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahal Pulls Siraj's Leg

Chahal Pulls Siraj's Leg

By Rediff Cricket
February 28, 2022 17:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj gatecrashed Shreyas Iyer's interview on Chahal TV. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

Mohammed Siraj's new hairstyle made waves on social media after he returned from South Africa.

After India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to complete a 3-0 whitewash on Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal poked fun at the Hyderabadi's hair.

On Chahal TV, where the leg-spinner was interviewing the man of the moment for India, Shreyas Iyer, the two were joined by Siraj during the closing moments of the chat.

'We have been joined by Siraj. You look at his hair. It looks as if the grass hasn't received water and it has dried up,' Chahal said, after which all three players cracked up.

Player of the Series Shreyas Iyer amassed 204 runs in the three match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Shreyas, who will captain the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, smashed three back-to-back fifties with scores of 74, 73, and 57.

Siraj didn't play the first two games, but returned in the final game where he sent back Avishka Gunathilaka for a first ball duck.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Red-hot Iyer helps India to series sweep v Sri Lanka
Red-hot Iyer helps India to series sweep v Sri Lanka
PICS: Shreyas stars again as India sweep SL T20Is
PICS: Shreyas stars again as India sweep SL T20Is
Enjoying batting at No 5, Jadeja thanks skipper Rohit
Enjoying batting at No 5, Jadeja thanks skipper Rohit
'Manmohan Desai was such great fun'
'Manmohan Desai was such great fun'
Covid originated in animals at Wuhan market: Studies
Covid originated in animals at Wuhan market: Studies
Medvedev dethrones Djokovic to become World No 1
Medvedev dethrones Djokovic to become World No 1
Mohanlal: An Emperor Defeated By Love
Mohanlal: An Emperor Defeated By Love

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Run-machine Shreyas eyes Kohli's No. 3 slot in T20Is

Run-machine Shreyas eyes Kohli's No. 3 slot in T20Is

World No 1 India equal record for most wins in T20Is

World No 1 India equal record for most wins in T20Is

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances