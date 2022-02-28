Chahal Pulls Siraj's Leg

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj gatecrashed Shreyas Iyer's interview on Chahal TV. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Mohammed Siraj's new hairstyle made waves on social media after he returned from South Africa.

After India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to complete a 3-0 whitewash on Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal poked fun at the Hyderabadi's hair.

On Chahal TV, where the leg-spinner was interviewing the man of the moment for India, Shreyas Iyer, the two were joined by Siraj during the closing moments of the chat.

'We have been joined by Siraj. You look at his hair. It looks as if the grass hasn't received water and it has dried up,' Chahal said, after which all three players cracked up.

Player of the Series Shreyas Iyer amassed 204 runs in the three match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Shreyas, who will captain the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, smashed three back-to-back fifties with scores of 74, 73, and 57.

Siraj didn't play the first two games, but returned in the final game where he sent back Avishka Gunathilaka for a first ball duck.