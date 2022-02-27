Like Dhoni's New Look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Star Sports India/Instagram

From his long-hair days to an all-bald look, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has constantly experimented with his locks.

The Chennai Super Kings captain will be seen in action during the two month-long Indian Premier League 2022.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Star Sports, the broadcaster of the IPL, shared a sneak peek of Dhoni's new look.

In the promotional video, Dhoni can be seen wearing a khaki shirt and pant, in what appears to be a bus driver's uniform. He can also be seen sporting a funky sunglasses and a moustache.

Dhoni will lead the defending champions after being retained by CSK Ahead of the IPL mega auction earlier this month.

IPL 2022 will kick off on March 26, and the matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.