Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's A Super Over?

What's A Super Over?

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 18, 2024 08:34 IST
Super Over

Photograph: BCCI

The Super Over serves as a tie-breaking method in limited-overs cricket, specifically in T20 and ODI formats, to determine the winner when a match concludes in a tie.

In case of a tie, teams play an additional over, and the one scoring the most runs is declared the winner. If the Super Over also ends in a tie, subsequent Super Overs are played.

 

Initially relying on a boundary countback rule, the Super Over faced controversy after the England vs New Zealand 2019 ODI World Cup final, leading to its repeal.

Subsequent ICC changes state that tied Super Overs in group stages result in a tie, while knockout stages involve repeated Super Overs until a winner emerges.

This tie-breaking method was first introduced in a T20 match between the West Indies and New Zealand on December 26, 2008.

Key Super Over Rules:

Team Selection: Teams select three batters for the Super Over, representing two wickets. The team scoring the most runs at the end of the two overs is declared the winner.

Batting Order: The team that batted second in the original match bats first in the Super Over, while the bowling team selects the end from which they want to bowl.

Wickets: Each team can nominate three batters, allowing for two wickets in the Super Over. If a team loses both wickets, their innings concludes.

Rohit Sharma

Tied Super Over: If the Super Over itself ends in a tie, subsequent Super Overs are played until a winner is determined. Bowlers cannot bowl successive overs, and a batsman dismissed in the initial Super Over cannot bat again.

In the third T20I vs Afghanistan, Rohit went out to bat again since he wasn't dismissed but retired out in the first Super Over, earning another chance.

Team India

Match Result: If, for any reason, the Super Over cannot continue, the match is declared a tie.

Statistical Impact: The statistics from a Super Over are not included in the players' career records.

REDIFF CRICKET
