'Fit Hardik Pandya irreplaceable,' says Agarkar

'Fit Hardik Pandya irreplaceable,' says Agarkar

Source: PTI
May 02, 2024 18:45 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Thursday defended the selection of the under-fire Hardik Pandya in India's T20 World Cup squad, saying 'there is no replacement for what he can do' when the flamboyant all-rounder is fit besides lending balance to the side.

Hardik, who is enduring a very difficult IPL season as captain of Mumbai Indians, was not just picked in the Indian team for the upcoming showpiece but was also made the team's vice-captain, leaving many in the cricket fraternity surprised.

Hardik last featured in an international match for India during the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in October 2023.

 

"Nothing was discussed on vice-captaincy. He has got through all games so far for Mumbai Indians. We have month and a little bit for our first game. As long as he is fit, there is no replacement for what he can do," Agarkar told reporters when asked about the all-rounder's selection.

"He's coming after a longish layoff. We are hoping he's working on it. Especially the way he bowls, he'll give (captain) Rohit a lot of balance and options."

Hardik recovered from an ankle injury well in time ahead of IPL 2024 and was named as the captain of the five-time champions in place of Rohit -- a decision that attracted a lot of criticism.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
