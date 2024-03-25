News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Not an issue, 13 games to go: Hardik after defeat

Not an issue, 13 games to go: Hardik after defeat

Source: PTI
March 25, 2024 00:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Led by new skipper Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians once again began their season on a losing note. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya Sunday took the six-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in their IPL opener on the chin, saying it was "not an issue" as there are 13 matches to go.

Pandya was not harsh on his batter Tilak Varma who refused to run a single at a crucial juncture when batting alongside Tim David.

Set a target of 169, MI ended at 162/9 in 20 overs after they looked on course for victory.

 

"Obviously we back ourselves to chase those 42 runs (in the last five overs) but it was one of those days where we see the score quite less in those last five overs, we lost a bit of momentum there," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

"It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well."

When asked about Varma's refusal to run a single, the skipper said, "I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point of time. I completely back him. Not an issue, (we have) 13 games to go."

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans switched gears with some stellar death bowling. Photograph: BCCI

‘The way the boys held their nerves was special’

Gujarat Titans' new captain Shubman Gill was full of praise for his bowlers, especially spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, who performed exceedingly well despite the dew setting in at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I think the way the boys held their nerves, and the way we bowled in the death overs, especially with the dew coming in, I thought it was special.

"With the dew, how the spinners bowled, they made sure we stayed in the game. It was all about putting on the pressure," said Gill.

MI skipper Pandya won the toss and invited GT to bat first keeping the dew factor in mind.

Gill added, "We just wanted them to feel under pressure. The plan was to keep building the pressure and wait for them to make a mistake."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Sandeep is an unsung hero'
'Sandeep is an unsung hero'
Bowling a major worry for RCB ahead of Punjab clash
Bowling a major worry for RCB ahead of Punjab clash
Iyer opens up about 'butterflies in stomach' vs SRH
Iyer opens up about 'butterflies in stomach' vs SRH
IPL PIX: GT script thrilling comeback win over Mumbai
IPL PIX: GT script thrilling comeback win over Mumbai
Two bouncer per over rule helpful: Sandeep
Two bouncer per over rule helpful: Sandeep
Ex-Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP, gets ticket
Ex-Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP, gets ticket
BJP's 5th list: Kangana fielded, Varun Gandhi dropped
BJP's 5th list: Kangana fielded, Varun Gandhi dropped

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL PIX: GT script thrilling comeback win over Mumbai

IPL PIX: GT script thrilling comeback win over Mumbai

PIX: Samson, Sandeep help Rajasthan to winning start

PIX: Samson, Sandeep help Rajasthan to winning start

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances