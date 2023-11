India is in the midst of a T20 series against Australia and Ishan Kishan is using all the spare time he has for entertaining us.

Kishan is known to an entertaining character in the Indian dressing room.

Not only is he entertaining, according to his India and Mumbai Indians team-mate Suryakumar Yadav, the wicket-keeper batsman has an opinion about any topic under the sun.

So when the BCCI set up an entertaining chat with Kishan, they asked him only for wrong answers.

Here's how it went: