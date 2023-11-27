News
Meet Angad Jasprit Bumrah

Meet Angad Jasprit Bumrah

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 27, 2023 13:29 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram
 

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, Jasprit Bumrah delighted us by sharing a picture of his baby boy.

'My little sunshine', Bumrah cooed, accompanied by a sun emoji strategically placed over the baby's face.

The picture instantly warmed the hearts of netizens, and Bumrah's wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, instantly commented, 'My favourite boys', accompanied by a heart emoji.

Jasprit Bumrah

Earlier, Sanjana had shared a delightful moment, posting a picture of the couple entertaining their child with the caption, 'Jasprit & Sanjana, providers of quality entertainment to Baby A since 2023.'

Jasprit Bumrah

On September 4, 2023, Sanjana and Bumrah welcomed their first child, posting the news on Instagram, unveiling the little one's name as Angad. after the second Guru in Sikhism.

REDIFF CRICKET
