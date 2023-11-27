When Imam-ul-Haq Got Married...

Photographs and videos: Kind courtesy Imam-ul-Haq/X

Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq exchanged vows with girlfriend Anmol Mehmood on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Imam shared heartening photographs with Anmol on X, prompting a flood of good wishes from family and friends.

'Today, we've not only become life partners but have also strengthened the unbreakable bond of best friendship, a foundation that has always defined our love story. Today, I not only married my best friend but also discovered my forever home in your heart. Keep us in your prayers.

The festivities unfolded over three days, commencing with a spirited music night, followed by the solemn wedding ceremony, and culminating in a lavish reception.

Among the guests were Pakistan cricket stars Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali and Hasan Ali. We didn't spot Imam's uncle, retired Pakistan cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, at the wedding.