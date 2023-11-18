News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Eric Garcetti Doing With WC Legends?

What's Eric Garcetti Doing With WC Legends?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 18, 2023 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

America's hyperactive Ambassador Eric Garcetti met members of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team -- Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad and Mohinder Amarnath in New Delhi on Friday, November 17, 2023.

'Met the OGs of cricket '83 legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, Jimmy Amarnath, Kirti Azaad and Ravi Shastri!' Garcetti tweeted, wishing Team India for the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

'They bowled me over with their stories from India's first cricket World Cup victory! Rooting for Team India for the World Cup final on Sunday,' Garcetti tweeted.

'Men In Blue, you're on fire, let's bring that trophy home once more!'

America will host the T20 World Cup in June 2024 with the West Indies.

 

IMAGE: Eric Garcetti with the bat signed by Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad and Mohinder Amarnath. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Garcetti signs the bat, saying 'The greatest champs ever'. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

 

IMAGE: Kapil Dev tells Garcetti about India's incredible 1983 win as Sunil Gavaskar looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The US ambassador takes some bowling tips from Kirti Azad. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

 

IMAGE: Nice front foot cover drive, eh? Kirti Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

 

IMAGE: Garcetti with Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath, man of the match in both the World Cup 1983 semi-final and final. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

 

IMAGE: No celebrations without a cake. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

 

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri shows his medallion received from the ambassador. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

 

IMAGE: And the 1983 World Cup stories unfold. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A group photograph with the champs and the staff at Garcetti's residence. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Unbeaten Run: Echoes of WI '75, Aus '03-07
India's Unbeaten Run: Echoes of WI '75, Aus '03-07
Surya Kirans Ready For World Cup Final
Surya Kirans Ready For World Cup Final
Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?
Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?
Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach ATP Finals semis
Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach ATP Finals semis
Sanya Gets Traditional
Sanya Gets Traditional
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op halted due to snag
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op halted due to snag
ChatGPT-maker fires CEO Sam Altman, co-founder quits
ChatGPT-maker fires CEO Sam Altman, co-founder quits

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

When Australia Defeated India In A Final

When Australia Defeated India In A Final

Team India Gears Up For Final

Team India Gears Up For Final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances