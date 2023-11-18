What's Eric Garcetti Doing With WC Legends?

America's hyperactive Ambassador Eric Garcetti met members of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team -- Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad and Mohinder Amarnath in New Delhi on Friday, November 17, 2023.

'Met the OGs of cricket '83 legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, Jimmy Amarnath, Kirti Azaad and Ravi Shastri!' Garcetti tweeted, wishing Team India for the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

'They bowled me over with their stories from India's first cricket World Cup victory! Rooting for Team India for the World Cup final on Sunday,' Garcetti tweeted.

'Men In Blue, you're on fire, let's bring that trophy home once more!'

America will host the T20 World Cup in June 2024 with the West Indies.

IMAGE: Eric Garcetti with the bat signed by Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad and Mohinder Amarnath. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Garcetti signs the bat, saying 'The greatest champs ever'. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

IMAGE: Kapil Dev tells Garcetti about India's incredible 1983 win as Sunil Gavaskar looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The US ambassador takes some bowling tips from Kirti Azad. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

IMAGE: Nice front foot cover drive, eh? Kirti Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

IMAGE: Garcetti with Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath, man of the match in both the World Cup 1983 semi-final and final. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

IMAGE: No celebrations without a cake. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri shows his medallion received from the ambassador. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

IMAGE: And the 1983 World Cup stories unfold. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A group photograph with the champs and the staff at Garcetti's residence. Photograph: Kind courtesy USA Ambassador Eric Garcetti/X

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com