News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Surya Kirans Ready For World Cup Final

Surya Kirans Ready For World Cup Final

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 17, 2023 18:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for an air show ahead of the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium.

The Surya Kiran team held a grand rehearsal at the stadium and will also rehearse on Saturday before the final show on Sunday.

According to the defence PRO in Gujarat, the aerobatic team will enthral people for 10 minutes before the start of the final on November 19.

 

IMAGE: The Surya Kirans rehearse above the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 17, 2023, here and below. All photographs: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?
Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?
Rohit the skipper deserves this World Cup
Rohit the skipper deserves this World Cup
India's Journey To World Cup Final
India's Journey To World Cup Final
5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
How Shami's 'zone' strategy is troubling batters in WC
How Shami's 'zone' strategy is troubling batters in WC
Deepfake video of me doing garba: Modi flags concern
Deepfake video of me doing garba: Modi flags concern
Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?
Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Powerplay domination key to Australia's win in semis

Powerplay domination key to Australia's win in semis

Australia aim to exploit 'cracks' in India's batting

Australia aim to exploit 'cracks' in India's batting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances