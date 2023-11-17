Surya Kirans Ready For World Cup Final

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for an air show ahead of the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium.

The Surya Kiran team held a grand rehearsal at the stadium and will also rehearse on Saturday before the final show on Sunday.

According to the defence PRO in Gujarat, the aerobatic team will enthral people for 10 minutes before the start of the final on November 19.

IMAGE: The Surya Kirans rehearse above the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 17, 2023, here and below. All photographs: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com