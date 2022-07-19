'India Would Have Won 3 World Cups If..'

IMAGE: Shanthakumaran Sreesanth was part of the Indian team that lifted the 2007 T20I World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Photograph: Shanthakumaran Sreesanth/Instagram

Shantakumaran Sreesanth on Tuesday said India would have won three World Cup titles had he played under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

'If I would have been a part of the team under Virat's captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 and 2021,' Sreesanth said during an interview with CricChat on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom.

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team during the 2015 World Cup, where India were knocked out in the semis by eventual champs Australia, Kohli led India in the 50-over World Cup in 2019, where they lost to New Zealand in the last four.

In the T20 World Cup in 2021, the Kohli-led India were ousted in the group stage itself.

Sreesanth had been a part of the Indian side that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011 under Dhoni's captaincy. 'We won that World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar,' he added.

Sreesanth announced his retirement from domestic cricket earlier this year.

His career hit a low in 2013 when the pacer was banned for life for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scam. In 2019, BCCI Ombudsman D K Jain reduced Sreesanth's ban to seven years, which ended in September 2020.