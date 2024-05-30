What's Dada Suggesting In This Post?

India Head Coach Rahul Dravid's term ends after India's campaign at the T20 World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir, Justin Langer, Stephen Fleming, and Ricky Ponting were prominent names in the mix to take up the job after Dravid's departure.

Ever since the Gambhir-mentored Kolkata Knight Riders won the 2024 Indian Premier title, speculation is rife that the former India opener will be the next head coach.

According to a Cricbuzz report, insider details suggest that a high-profile IPL franchise owner, closely linked to the BCCI, has hinted that Gambhir's appointment is a 'done deal', with an official announcement expected soon.

Following the buzz, former India captain Sourav Ganguly posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday, stating: 'The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely.'

His post garnered plenty of replies, some asking if Dada's tweet suggested he didn't approve of Gambhir as head coach.

Some asked if the post had anything to do with memories related to the bad times Dada faced under then coach Greg Chappell.