News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Dada Suggesting In This Post?

What's Dada Suggesting In This Post?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 30, 2024 18:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly

India Head Coach Rahul Dravid's term ends after India's campaign at the T20 World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir, Justin Langer, Stephen Fleming, and Ricky Ponting were prominent names in the mix to take up the job after Dravid's departure.

Ever since the Gambhir-mentored Kolkata Knight Riders won the 2024 Indian Premier title, speculation is rife that the former India opener will be the next head coach.

According to a Cricbuzz report, insider details suggest that a high-profile IPL franchise owner, closely linked to the BCCI, has hinted that Gambhir's appointment is a 'done deal', with an official announcement expected soon.

Sourav Gangily's tweet

Following the buzz, former India captain Sourav Ganguly posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday, stating: 'The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely.'

His post garnered plenty of replies, some asking if Dada's tweet suggested he didn't approve of Gambhir as head coach.

Ganguly tweet

Some asked if the post had anything to do with memories related to the bad times Dada faced under then coach Greg Chappell.

Tweet

 TweetTweet

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Good To Be Back'
'Good To Be Back'
Abhishek, Fraser-McGurk In Dream IPL XI
Abhishek, Fraser-McGurk In Dream IPL XI
India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup
India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup
Porsche juvenile's blood samples swapped with woman's
Porsche juvenile's blood samples swapped with woman's
Ponting picks Bumrah, Head to dominate T20 World Cup
Ponting picks Bumrah, Head to dominate T20 World Cup
RBI's balance sheet is 2.5X Pakistan's GDP
RBI's balance sheet is 2.5X Pakistan's GDP
Williamson's men target group stage qualification
Williamson's men target group stage qualification

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?

Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?

T20 WC: Terror threat to India-Pakistan match in NYC

T20 WC: Terror threat to India-Pakistan match in NYC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances