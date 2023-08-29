News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India vs Pakistan tickets sold out in 60 minutes

India vs Pakistan tickets sold out in 60 minutes

Source: PTI
August 29, 2023 21:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

First lot of online tickets for Indo-Pak World Cup match sold out during pre-sale window

India, Pakistan

IMAGE: The 'Book My Show' website put a 'Sold Out' caption on the Pakistan game, which wasn't the case for the other eight India games. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The first lot of tickets for the marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14 has been sold out within an hour after ICC's ticketing partner 'Book My Show' opened its exclusive pre-sale window.

While there will be another round of general sale for the India-Pakistan match on September 3, there is a chance that there would be a complete sell-out within hours, like it happened on Tuesday for all the Mastercard holders.

 

It couldn't be confirmed as to how many tickets were put online during the pre-sale window for all India matches and the warm-up games but it has been learnt that, after the sales opened at 6 pm IST, within an hour, all tickets on the day were exhausted.

The 'Book My Show' website put a 'Sold Out' caption on the Pakistan game, which wasn't the case for the other eight India games.

"Today it was only for those who owned a Mastercard (credit or debit, India and international). Only two tickets per person was allotted and naturally, the tickets put on pre-sale were bought by fans within an hour.

"However it is expected that another round will happen on September 3. The best part is that Narendra Modi Stadium has 132,000 capacity, so reasonable number of tickets could be expected to be put on sale on September 3," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The ICC is allowing only two tickets to be booked per person for all India games along with semi-final and final while for non-India games, four tickets per person could be booked.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: India Prepares For Pakistan Game
SEE: India Prepares For Pakistan Game
How Dhoni gifted Kohli a world-class bowling lineup
How Dhoni gifted Kohli a world-class bowling lineup
Asia Cup perfect testing ground ahead of World Cup
Asia Cup perfect testing ground ahead of World Cup
SEE: Pant 'Joins' Team India's Training
SEE: Pant 'Joins' Team India's Training
'We have had a fruitful four-five days'
'We have had a fruitful four-five days'
Expect more gifts: Cong reacts to LPG price cut
Expect more gifts: Cong reacts to LPG price cut
Chandrayaan's Pragyan rover finds Sulphur on Moon
Chandrayaan's Pragyan rover finds Sulphur on Moon

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

'We have had a fruitful four-five days'

'We have had a fruitful four-five days'

When Kohli Smashed 183 Vs Pakistan

When Kohli Smashed 183 Vs Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances