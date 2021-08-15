What were Jimmy and Virat arguing about?

Four interesting images from Day 2 of the India-England Test at Lord's.

Please click on the images for a better look at the action.

IMAGE: James Anderson argues with Virat Kohli at the end of the day's play, August 14, 2021.

Jimmy was likely miffed by Jasprit Bumrah's bouncer that struck his helmet.

IMAGE: So sweet... Mohammed Siraj congratulates Joe Root on his awesome knock at the end of the day's play.

IMAGE: What a century, Joe!

IMAGE: Shhhh... Mohammed Siraj's now trademark style after taking a wicket -- Jonny Bairstow is his victim yet again.

