Rediff.com  » Cricket » What were Jimmy and Virat arguing about?

What were Jimmy and Virat arguing about?

By Rediff Sports
August 15, 2021 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four interesting images from Day 2 of the India-England Test at Lord's.

Please click on the images for a better look at the action.

IMAGE: James Anderson argues with Virat Kohli at the end of the day's play, August 14, 2021.
Jimmy was likely miffed by Jasprit Bumrah's bouncer that struck his helmet.
All photographs: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: So sweet... Mohammed Siraj congratulates Joe Root on his awesome knock at the end of the day's play.

IMAGE: What a century, Joe!

IMAGE: Shhhh... Mohammed Siraj's now trademark style after taking a wicket -- Jonny Bairstow is his victim yet again.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

 
 
