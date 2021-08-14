Bottle cork hurled at Rahul, 'India fan' enters field

IMAGE: A pitch intruder is led away by security officials during Day 3 of the second India-England Test, at Lord's Cricket Ground, on Saturday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A bottle cork was hurled at India's first-innings centurion K L Rahul from the spectators stand during the pre-lunch session and an English spectator, dressed in India colours, entered the ground before tea, in two separate incidents on the third day of the second Test, at Lord’s, on Saturday.

Rahul, who scored a sublime 129 in the first innings, was seen with an object that looked like a champagne bottle cork during the 69th over, bowled by Mohammed Shami.

It was after the fourth delivery of Shami's over that Rahul, who was fielding near the boundary ropes, was targeted.

India’s skipper Virat Kohli wasn't pleased with the incident and instructed Rahul to throw missile outside.

The game was briefly halted as the Indian players spoke with umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth.

It couldn't be confirmed whether it was only a way of drawing the umpires' attention or a formal complaint was being made.

In another incident, which many Indian players found amusing, a burly spectator, masquerading as an Indian fan with 'Jarvo' printed on the back of his jersey, entered the field of play.

When security officials intercepted him, he pointed at the BCCI logo on his jersey and made gestures of trying to set the field, much to the amusement of Mohammed Siraj, who had a hearty laugh.

The security did get hold of him before he was ejected out of the venue. It couldn't be confirmed whether he was in an inebriated state considering beer is allowed in English and Australian grounds.

Earlier this year, the Indian team faced racist taunts during its tour of Australia where Siraj was abused, leading to the eviction of some spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground during the New Year's Eve match.

The Indian team lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon back then, who had given them the option to walk out.