Will India Test their bench strength against New Zealand?

Will India Test their bench strength against New Zealand?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 27, 2025 18:18 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/X

After a much-needed two-day respite, Team India returned to the training grounds with renewed vigour, setting their sights on a pivotal showdown against New Zealand on Sunday.

The squad welcomed back Morne Morkel from South Africa and a fully recovered Rishabh Pant, though the latter's wait for his first Champions Trophy appearance continues, having been sidelined for the initial two matches.

 

Mohammed Shami

The Indian pace battery, led by Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana, endured rigorous sessions, meticulously honing their bowling precision. Simultaneously, the spin department engaged in intensive drills.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer emerged as the day's star, showcasing his formidable batting prowess with commanding strokes against both pace and spin.

Rohit Sharma

Captain Rohit Sharma opted for light warm-ups, conserving energy, while Hardik Pandya concentrated on refining his power-hitting, demonstrating calculated aggression.

Arshdeep Singh

With a coveted semi-final spot already secured, the burning question revolves around India's potential squad rotation. Players like Rishabh Pant, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh, who are yet to feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy, and who now might have a chance to show what they can do.

As both India and New Zealand strive to build momentum heading into the knockout stages, this encounter transcends a mere dress rehearsal.

REDIFF CRICKET
