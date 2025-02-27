HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gill back in action! 2-hour grind before NZ showdown

February 27, 2025 23:20 IST

Putting to rest speculation about his availability for the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, India batter Shubman Gill came to the ICC Cricket Academy for practice on Thursday along with some support staff on an official off day for training.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill slugged it out for two hours with throw-downs from specialists and a few UAE net bowlers.Photograph: BCCI/X

Gill, who was the only player to skip practice on Wednesday, slugged it out for two hours with throw-downs from specialists and a few UAE net bowlers.

On Wednesday, Gill was conspicuous by his absence with speculation doing the rounds that he might be under the weather.

 

The BCCI, management, however clarified that he was fine and just taking a day off for rest.

Gill is going through a purple patch after scoring nearly 300 runs in the three-match ODI series against England. He hit a century against Bangladesh in the opening match of the Champions Trophy. 

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
