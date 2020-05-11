Relive The Epic 2011 World Cup Final

Dhoni's Masterstroke

Struggling for runs throughout the campaign, M S Dhoni promoted himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh.

His decision, driven by Sri Lanka's trio of off-spinners, paid off.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 off 79 balls, blasting a massive 6 to take India past Sri Lanka's total.

Ravi Shastri's iconic words -- 'Dhoni finishes things off in style.. India lift the World Cup after 28 years' -- still echoes in the minds of millions.