Relive The Epic 2011 World Cup Final

April 2, 2011 is etched in the memories of every Indian cricket fan.
14 years later, a look at the defining moments that shaped India's unforgettable triumph.

Reuters

Confusion at toss
Match Referee Jeff Crowe and others didn't hear Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara's initial call, forcing a rare re-do before the final.
On the 2nd attempt, Sanga won and chose to bat first.

Reuters

Mahela century
Mahela Jayawardene anchored Sri Lanka's innings with a masterful unbeaten 103 off 88 balls.
He was the only Sri Lankan to cross 50, doing so with effortless elegance.

Reuters

Challenging Total
Sri Lanka accelerated in the final 5 Powerplay overs, adding 63 runs. The 274/6 seemed competitive but ultimately fell short.

Reuters

Sehwag, Sachin Fall Early
India's chase began on a shaky note as Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar fell cheaply.
But Gautam Gambhir and M S Dhoni steadied the innings, taking control after the early blows.

Reuters

Gambhir's Crucial Knock
Gautam Gambhir anchored India's innings with a vital 97 off 122 balls, an inning that hasn't been given enough credit for its importance.

Reuters

Dhoni's Masterstroke
Struggling for runs throughout the campaign, M S Dhoni promoted himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh.
His decision, driven by Sri Lanka's trio of off-spinners, paid off.
Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 off 79 balls, blasting a massive 6 to take India past Sri Lanka's total.
Ravi Shastri's iconic words -- 'Dhoni finishes things off in style.. India lift the World Cup after 28 years' -- still echoes in the minds of millions.

Reuters

Wicketless Murali
Sri Lanka's attack lacked bite as Muttiah Muralitharan, playing his final international match, went wicketless.
The all-time highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs conceded 39 runs from 8 overs, a costly performance indeed.

Reuters

A Dream Realised for Sachin
The nation erupted in jubilation when the God of Cricket -- competing in his 6th World Cup -- lifted the trophy.

Reuters

Yuvraj's Heroic All-Round Performance
Battling health issues, Yuvi scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets, earning the Man of the Tournament award.
A standout moment was his partnership with Suresh Raina, guiding India to victory over Australia in the quarterfinal.

Reuters

How Sreesanth played 2011 World Cup final!

Harbhajan on 2011 World Cup win
CLICK HERE