Relive The Epic 2011 World Cup Final

April 2, 2011 is etched in the memories of every Indian cricket fan.
14 years later, a look at the defining moments that shaped India's unforgettable triumph.
Confusion at toss
Match Referee Jeff Crowe and others didn't hear Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara's initial call, forcing a rare re-do before the final.
On the 2nd attempt, Sanga won and chose to bat first.
Mahela century
Mahela Jayawardene anchored Sri Lanka's innings with a masterful unbeaten 103 off 88 balls.
He was the only Sri Lankan to cross 50, doing so with effortless elegance.
Challenging Total
Sri Lanka accelerated in the final 5 Powerplay overs, adding 63 runs. The 274/6 seemed competitive but ultimately fell short.
Sehwag, Sachin Fall Early
India's chase began on a shaky note as Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar fell cheaply.
But Gautam Gambhir and M S Dhoni steadied the innings, taking control after the early blows.
Gambhir's Crucial Knock
Gautam Gambhir anchored India's innings with a vital 97 off 122 balls, an inning that hasn't been given enough credit for its importance.
Dhoni's Masterstroke
Struggling for runs throughout the campaign, M S Dhoni promoted himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh.
His decision, driven by Sri Lanka's trio of off-spinners, paid off.
Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 off 79 balls, blasting a massive 6 to take India past Sri Lanka's total.
Ravi Shastri's iconic words -- 'Dhoni finishes things off in style.. India lift the World Cup after 28 years' -- still echoes in the minds of millions.
Wicketless Murali
Sri Lanka's attack lacked bite as Muttiah Muralitharan, playing his final international match, went wicketless.
The all-time highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs conceded 39 runs from 8 overs, a costly performance indeed.
A Dream Realised for Sachin
The nation erupted in jubilation when the God of Cricket -- competing in his 6th World Cup -- lifted the trophy.
Yuvraj's Heroic All-Round Performance
Battling health issues, Yuvi scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets, earning the Man of the Tournament award.
A standout moment was his partnership with Suresh Raina, guiding India to victory over Australia in the quarterfinal.