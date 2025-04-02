Why camaraderie more important than team combo for Iyer

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer believes that more than correct combination it is the right camaraderie and synergy that enables a team to win games of cricket.

The new PBKS skipper scored his second successive half-century and guided his team to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants while chasing a target of 172 in just 16.2 overs.

"To be honest, there's no right combination. Just that the camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time. I feel all teams have the right potential to go out there and win the game. It's just that you need to have the similar kind of mindset when you go out there," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony in Lucknow on Tuesday.

He couldn't be more pleased to get the initial momentum with two away game wins.

"It is the start we required. Boys played their role really well. Every individual contributed to the best of their ability and whatever was discussed in the team meeting, we implemented really well."

His captaincy has been impressive and with the willow he has led from the front with unbeaten knocks of 97 and 52 in successive games.

"I always try to be in the present as much as possible. Even this innings is now history for me. Just want to focus on the next one now."