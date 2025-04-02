'You cannot control each and every thing, but each player is trying to take the game forward. We will learn from it and move forward.'

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and bowling coach Zaheer Khan after their match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that his team was at least 25 runs short on a tricky surface, and addd that they were "not good enough" to win it on the day.

"It was not enough, we were 20-25 runs short. That is part and parcel of the game -- our first home game, so still assessing the conditions. We were not good enough on the day," Pant said.

Pant felt that the track had some help for the spinners.

"The idea was to get a slow wicket because we felt it is a home game, it is going to stop a bit. When you were bowling slow, it was sticking."

The young skipper, who was bought by Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise for a mind-blowing Rs 27 crore fee, looked dejected.

"You cannot control each and every thing, but each player is trying to take the game forward. We will learn from it and move forward," Pant said.

"Definitely lot of positives, early in the tournament, still figuring out lot of things for the team and hopefully it will come out nicely for us," he concluded.