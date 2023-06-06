News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What The WTC Final Pitch Looks Like

What The WTC Final Pitch Looks Like

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 06, 2023 11:49 IST
WTC Final

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Twitter

Dinesh Karthik has arrived in London to fulfill his commentary duties for the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, set to commence on Wednesday.

DK offered the first glimpse of the pitch that will be used for the clash between these two Test cricket powerhouses.

'Two days to go for the #WTCFinal and this is how the pitch looks like. What is your playing XI gonna be?'DK tweeted.

 

WTC Final

The surface displayed a cover of lush green grass, although it is worth noting that there are still a day remaining until the game begins.

DK will join Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara and Ravi Shastri among others in the commentary box for the WTC final.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

