News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's WTC Final Dilemma: Kishan vs Bharat debate continues

India's WTC Final Dilemma: Kishan vs Bharat debate continues

Source: PTI
June 05, 2023 22:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: The experts are divided in their choice with many backing Ishan Kishan for his better batting abilities. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indians are taking the Mitchell Starc threat very seriously and if one goes by their second training session at The Oval ahead of the World Test Championship final, they are yet to decide between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat as their wicket-keeping choice.

 

Both Bharat and Kishan did their wicket-keeping drills before moving to the batting nets.

The experts are divided in their choice with many backing Kishan for his better batting abilities. Bharat is being pushed as a superior wicket-keeping option. One will have to wait till the final practice session to arrive at a conclusion about the playing eleven. 

Australia trained in the morning in cold and overcast conditions, but the Indians brought sunshine to The Oval when they turned up in the afternoon session. Though it was an optional session, the majority of the members showed up barring Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and reserve player Suryakumar Yadav.

In the two-and-a-half-hour session, skipper Rohit Sharma closely tracked the proceedings with coach Rahul Dravid and only took throwdowns after all the main batters had a long hit in the nets.

While Scott Boland and Pat Cummins can do a lot of damage with their seam bowling, the Indians spent most of their time playing left-arm pace.

Squad member Jaydev Undakat, net bowler Aniket Choudhary and a local pacer gave the batters plenty of practice with their left-arm bowling.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami were the first ones to get a hit. Shami batted for more than 30 minutes, showing that he takes his batting very seriously.

Virat Kohli hit some balls against spinners before moving to the adjacent net to face Shami and Unadkat. After that he got some crucial catching practice in the slips alongside Rahane and Gill.

Delhi offie Pulkit Narang, one of the net bowlers travelling with the side, bowled a long spell with batters using him for the tougher battles against Nathan Lyon.

India need to decide between two spinners or a fourth pace option and one could not come to a conclusion two days before the game. Ravindra Jadeja had a bowl while Ashwin only came out to bat.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bharat discloses Dhoni's advice for WTC Final success
Bharat discloses Dhoni's advice for WTC Final success
WTC Final: Akram's big advice for India's pacers
WTC Final: Akram's big advice for India's pacers
Smith's Warning! India's lethal bowlers a game-changer
Smith's Warning! India's lethal bowlers a game-changer
Gujarat: Dalit man's thumb chopped off after...
Gujarat: Dalit man's thumb chopped off after...
From IPL to WTC Final: Gill's confidence soars but...
From IPL to WTC Final: Gill's confidence soars but...
Odisha: Suspecting sabotage, railways asks zones to...
Odisha: Suspecting sabotage, railways asks zones to...
Airlines told to keep a 'tight check' on fares
Airlines told to keep a 'tight check' on fares

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

From IPL to WTC Final: Gill's confidence soars but...

From IPL to WTC Final: Gill's confidence soars but...

No Pressure, Only Pride: Dravid on India's WTC journey

No Pressure, Only Pride: Dravid on India's WTC journey

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances