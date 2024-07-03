'World Cup Is Coming Home!'

Photograph and video: BCCI/X

The return of Rohit Sharma's triumphant T20 World Cup team to India has been delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.

Around 70 people, including players, support staff, families, and BCCI officials, have been stuck in Bridgetown, Barbados, for three days.

Barbados airport reopened on Wednesday morning, but their departure is still delayed.

Originally, a commercial flight via the USA and UAE was planned. To ensure everyone travels together, the BCCI arranged a special charter flight from the USA, causing a delay. This larger aircraft likely took more time to arrange.

'It's coming home,' the BCCI wrote on X on Wednesday, suggesting that the team might finally be ready to leave Barbados.

The team's expected departure from Bridgetown at 6 pm local time (landing in Delhi at 7.45 pm IST) has shifted. According to Sports Tak, the World Champions are now expected to arrive in New Delhi by 5 am on Thursday, July 4.

A celebratory event with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi is planned, but the schedule remains undecided.