The story of IPL 2021 has been... Siraj

May 06, 2021 08:04 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj showed his prowess. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely after several players tested positive.

But let's not forget that there have been some fine performers so far. From Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan (14 wickets) to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel (17 wickets) some bowlers embossed their mark on IPL 2021.

But there is another pacer who showed his prowess: RCB's Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj's perfection while bowling the yorker and consistency in line and length helped RCB win five of their seven matches.

Siraj bowled as many as 74 dot balls in IPL 2021 with an improved economy of 7.34.

Former RCB player and television commentator Parthiv Patel lavished rich praise on Siraj's ability to nail the yorkers when it was most needed.

'The way Mohammed Siraj bowled this season, I think he is the story of this IPL. Everyone has spoken about Mohammed Siraj bowling well with the new ball and then not being able to bowl yorkers, but this season he was nailing yorkers,' Patel said.

Siraj broke into the international scene during the Test series in Australia. He pocketed 13 wickets in 3 Tests, finishing as India's highest wicket-taker.

Since the Indian bowling department was plagued with injuries to senior pros Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Siraj ended up the side's most experienced player by the end of the series.

Earlier in IPL 2021, Siraj revealed the mantra behind his success, saying playing Test cricket has vastly helped him become a better bowler.

'Obviously, my confidence is really high. Playing Test matches has helped my line and length. When I bowl with the new ball now, I try to bowl the Test-match line and length and that is giving me confidence,' Siraj said.

'I always had that skill, but got more experience by playing for India. Got to learn a lot from Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah after sharing the dressing room with them, and that helped my confidence.'