Home  » Cricket » 'What sets Siraj apart is his relentless commitment'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 07, 2025 22:08 IST

'He always wants to be the player who changes the game by bowling long spells, and this attitude is contagious within the team, demonstrating strong leadership qualities.'

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj has been at the forefront of the pace attack even as Jasprit Bumrah's workload management remains a key point of discussion. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj's commitment to a team-first approach sets him apart from the others and the pacer has demonstrated strong leadership qualities, said former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Tuesday.

Siraj has been at the forefront of the pace attack even as Jasprit Bumrah's workload management remains a key point of discussion.

Siraj, who took a brilliant four-wicket haul in the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test to set up India's win by an innings and 140 runs against West Indies, also played a key role in their 2-2 draw in the Test series in England earlier this year.

"I got to know him early in his career before he represented India, observing his talent as a young cricketer for Sunrisers in the IPL," Williamson told the media during the CEAT Cricket Awards, in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

"What sets him apart is his relentless commitment to putting the team first and his desire to take the ball, even when the game might not be moving. He always wants to be the player who changes the game by bowling long spells, and this attitude is contagious within the team, demonstrating strong leadership qualities."

Williamson compared Siraj with former New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner, who remained a workhorse for the Kiwis especially in Test cricket, challenging all top batters in their pomp. 

"In New Zealand, we had a similar presence in Neil Wagner, who would always take on challenges without backing down and could steady the team's nerves. Mohammed Siraj embodies that spirit," said the former New Zealand captain.

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj played a key role in India's thrilling 2-2 draw in the five-Test series in England earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI

Williamson, who led New Zealand to the World Test Championship title win in the inaugural 2019-21 cycle, said the game's conventional format needs to be preserved and must go beyond the Big Three of India, Australia and England competing against each other.

"If only three teams are playing the format, it will struggle to survive. While we enjoy watching those series, they don't fully support Test cricket's growth," he said.

"It's a major challenge, with numerous conversations ongoing to find solutions if sustaining the format is the goal. Meanwhile, the game is under strain in many countries."

"There's been a lot of discussion about the Test game and how to keep breathing life into it, especially in countries where it's facing greater challenges."

Williamson said irrespective of the discussions on a potential two-tier Test cricket system, it is the need of the hour for all playing nations to come together and find a solution.

"The concern with a potential two-tier system is how teams in the second tier can continue to improve and work their way up to the top division," he said. 

"The Test format needs greater importance placed on it by all playing nations, along with additional resources to support its growth. As a passionate supporter of Test cricket, I would love to see it thrive."

Williamson said Shubman Gill, who was appointed India's ODI captain last week after being handed the Test reigns before the England tour, will have to be ready for "ups and downs" of the job.

 

"Leadership demands a lot of energy and clear focus on where you dedicate your time, not just as captain but in the various roles that come with leadership," he said.

"Naturally, you can't take on everything indefinitely; there's a timeframe for doing the job before passing the baton. I experienced that with New Zealand, whether over five or ten years, people take on that responsibility and then it's about transition and the next phase."

"Shubman has excellent leadership qualities, and I'm sure he's eager to contribute and make a big impact on Indian cricket."

"We witnessed an impressive Test series in England at the start of his captaincy, which was a huge challenge with a young team in tough conditions. 

"Naturally, a young star with strong leadership traits will take on more responsibility, and this is a great time for him. He'll enjoy it, but like all leadership roles, it comes with ups and downs — that's part of the job," Williamson added.

The former New Zealand skipper said change in life situations have led to him having a "casual contract" with New Zealand Cricket. 

"My life situation, like everyone's, changes over time. With a young family, my decisions aren't solely about cricket -- they involve much broader considerations. These decisions are made in close consultation with New Zealand Cricket. It's not about having a fixed long-term plan but working together and addressing challenges as they arise," he said. 

"Life is like that, you make decisions based on your priorities, and others also make choices that can impact your career. These situations will always arise, and being part of those conversations, even if sometimes frustrating, shows you've been involved in the game for a significant time, which is a privilege," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
