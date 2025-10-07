How Dhoni's Advice Kept Siraj Going

'When I joined the India team, M S Dhoni had told me, "Kisi ki baaton mein nahin aana. Jab tu acha karega, toh poori duniya tumhare saath rahegi, aur jab kharaab karega, yahi duniya tujhe gaali degi".'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj reflected on the intense trolling and M S Dhoni's advice that helped him regain focus and confidence. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Intagram

Mohammed Siraj has experienced the extremes of public adoration and criticism. From being trolled during a rough IPL season to becoming India's trusted fast bowler, he has experienced both extremes early in his career.

In an interview with The Indian Express newspaper, Siraj reflected on the intense trolling and M S Dhoni's advice that helped him regain focus and confidence.

'When things didn't go my way during the IPL, I was trolled very badly,' Siraj recalled. 'One day, fans say "There's no bowler like Siraj," and the next, if I don't perform, they say "Ja ke apne baap ke saath auto chalao (be an autorickshaw driver like your father)".'

That brutal flip in public opinion pushed Siraj to tune out the noise and concentrate on what truly mattered -- his team and his family.

'When I joined the India team, M S Dhoni had told me, "Kisi ki baaton mein nahin aana. Jab tu acha karega, toh poori duniya tumhare saath rahegi, aur jab kharaab karega, yahi duniya tujhe gaali degi (Don't pay attention to what others say. When you do well, everyone is with you. When you fail, they will be the first to abuse you)".'

Dhoni's advice became a cornerstone of Siraj's mental strength.

'That's when I decided, I don't need outside praise. What my team-mates and family think -- that's what matters.'

Siraj's journey to international cricket was anything but smooth. He grew up in a modest household in Hyderabad, with his father driving an autorickshaw and his mother working tirelessly to support the family. Cricket, at the time, was little more than a distant dream.

'To be honest, I never dreamt of playing for India,' Siraj said.

He played his first major tournament at the district level without having bowled with a leather ball. His breakthrough came at a match at the Vijay Anand ground, where the owner of the Charminar Cricket Club spotted his raw pace and potential.

'When he asked me to join his club, I told him I had financial problems. He said, "Tension mat le (don't worry), we'll provide everything." That was a turning point. I wore spikes for the first time after joining them.'

Word began to spread: There was a young fast bowler from Hyderabad who could really crank up the pace. Confidence grew, as did opportunities.

As a net bowler ahead of a Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad match, Siraj bowled to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, catching the eye of then India bowling coach Bharat Arun. Though he was left out of the Ranji Trophy squad the following season, fate intervened. Arun, now coaching Hyderabad, tracked him down.

'Arun sir said, "Where is this kid I saw?" He got me into the team, and that year I became the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy.'

Siraj credits his rise to a combination of hard work, timing, and the blessings of his parents.

'Upar wale ne saath diya, meri mehnat thi, maa-baap ki dua thi (God helped me, I worked hard, and I had my parents' blessings).'